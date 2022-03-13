Barton Investment Management Has $26.86 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,467 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -264.63, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

