Packaging Co. of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

PKG stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

