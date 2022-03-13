Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akerna.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akerna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the third quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KERN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

