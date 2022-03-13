DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.58. DeNA has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

