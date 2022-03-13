Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Declines By 40.4%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.