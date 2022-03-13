Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $885.50.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

