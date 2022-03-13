Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 321 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

