Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $53.83 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

