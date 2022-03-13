Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) vs. Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Head to Head Review

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid7 and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -27.33% N/A -8.41% Bakkt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $535.40 million 11.12 -$146.33 million ($2.64) -38.83 Bakkt N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A

Bakkt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rapid7 and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 12 0 2.86 Bakkt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rapid7 presently has a consensus price target of $133.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.58%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Rapid7.

Summary

Bakkt beats Rapid7 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

