Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

SWK opened at $146.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

