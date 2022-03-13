Critical Survey: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Genetron has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genetron and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Genetron presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 683.58%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $138.40, suggesting a potential upside of 154.41%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetron and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 3.66 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -3.94 Guardant Health $373.65 million 14.83 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -13.60

Guardant Health has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Guardant Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86% Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77%

Genetron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

