Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

