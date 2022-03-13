Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

