Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

