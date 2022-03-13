The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 875,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

EL opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average is $327.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.23 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

