M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 66 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.53 and a one year high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

