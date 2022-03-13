Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.