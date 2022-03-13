Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000.

ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.63. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

