Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $121,061,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

