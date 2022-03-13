iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000.

SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

