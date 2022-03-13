Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

