BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

