BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.