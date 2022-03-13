BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MYD stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
