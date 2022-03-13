BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.