Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

