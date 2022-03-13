BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
