Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.