Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:JCO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
