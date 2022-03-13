Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years.
NUV stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
