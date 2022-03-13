Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years.

NUV stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

