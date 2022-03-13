Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:NEV opened at $13.49 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

