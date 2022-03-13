Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $70.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 38.27% 269.24% 72.43% Tsakos Energy Navigation -14.78% -5.18% -2.29%

Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 2.27 $517.96 million $28.16 2.80 Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.23 $24.00 million ($6.11) -1.32

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

