Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JPS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
