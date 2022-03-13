Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

JPS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 85,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.