Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VEC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

