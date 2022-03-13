StockNews.com Lowers Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after buying an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.