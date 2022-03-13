TRH Financial LLC Buys 9,958 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

