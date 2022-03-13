TRH Financial LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,976,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

