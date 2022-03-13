TRH Financial LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

