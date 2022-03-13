Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.