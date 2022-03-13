Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $128.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

