iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

