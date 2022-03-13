Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $222.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.23 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

