Accel Wealth Management Buys 28,313 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $16.42 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

