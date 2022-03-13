Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Straumann stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

