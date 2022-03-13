-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings per share of ($1.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.11) earnings per share.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $61,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.