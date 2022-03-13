Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CAG opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.