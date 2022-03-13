IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,281,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

SGEN opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

