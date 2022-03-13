Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 84 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $148.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,879. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

