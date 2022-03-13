IFP Advisors Inc Has $177,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.