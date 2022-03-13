Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.