Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

