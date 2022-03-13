Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.38%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

