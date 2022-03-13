Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.56.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

